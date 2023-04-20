ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.45.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO opened at $579.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

