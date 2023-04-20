ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,619 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $209.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.90. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $276.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.65.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

