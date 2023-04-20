ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Century Communities worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 42.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 153.3% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 114,200 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $1,436,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Century Communities Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CCS stock opened at $65.37 on Thursday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average of $54.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.32. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,199,382.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

