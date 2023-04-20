ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $3.51 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $126.39 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.49.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.69.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.