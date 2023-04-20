ARGI Investment Services LLC Makes New $2.84 Million Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,078,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,420,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $457.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $474.27 and its 200-day moving average is $491.48.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.25.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.