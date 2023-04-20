ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 4,188 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Matson worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Matson by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,191,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $134,849,000 after purchasing an additional 103,659 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,890,000 after buying an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,170,000 after buying an additional 73,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MATX opened at $62.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.36 and its 200 day moving average is $64.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $97.34.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. Matson had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In related news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,086 shares in the company, valued at $16,925,596.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $186,244.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at $308,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MATX. Stephens lowered their price target on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.