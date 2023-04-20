ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 3.16% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 39,244 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,599,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,045,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDMO opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $129.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.79. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $50.57.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

