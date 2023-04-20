ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $2,800,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 499,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 46,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Insider Activity

Pfizer Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

