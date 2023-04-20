ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 7,045 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 188,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ETD opened at $27.36 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a market cap of $693.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $203.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.25 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

