Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.254 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd.

Armstrong World Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Armstrong World Industries has a payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE AWI traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $72.41. The stock had a trading volume of 446,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.67. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $95.69. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

