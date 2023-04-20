Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Short Interest Down 18.4% in March

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Gary C. Dake acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,290.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $68,454 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,576,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,451 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 468.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 45,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 44,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,881,000 after buying an additional 39,409 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 707,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,387,000 after buying an additional 29,610 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.07). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.09 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

