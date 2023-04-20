Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWRGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Securities raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

In related news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after buying an additional 147,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $48.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

