Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Securities raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after buying an additional 147,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $48.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Featured Stories

