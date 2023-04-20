Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the March 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 907,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $3.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,833. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.09 and its 200 day moving average is $189.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $148.24 and a twelve month high of $208.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

