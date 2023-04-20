Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.30

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$19.30 and last traded at C$7.36, with a volume of 470837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AX.UN shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$849.34 million, a PE ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

In other news, Director Samir Aziz Manji bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,400.00. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.