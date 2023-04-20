ASD (ASD) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.04 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $38.54 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0583 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ASD

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05859212 USD and is down -5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,104,629.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

