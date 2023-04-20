ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN Stock Up 0.7 %

ASGN stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. ASGN has a twelve month low of $77.03 and a twelve month high of $124.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. ASGN had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ASGN by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ASGN in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ASGN by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in ASGN by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

(Get Rating)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.