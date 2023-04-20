Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the March 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 255,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 282,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44,834 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,723,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 107,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWH. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aspira Women’s Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

AWH opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

(Get Rating)

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.