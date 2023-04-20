Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 23,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the previous session’s volume of 7,136 shares.The stock last traded at $37.60 and had previously closed at $37.35.

Specifically, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Associated Capital Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $813.73 million, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 321.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. It is involved in assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

Further Reading

