Atb Cap Markets Comments on Vermilion Energy Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vermilion Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, April 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.50.
Vermilion Energy Stock Performance
Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$842.69 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 48.03%.
Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total value of C$340,973.51. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Vermilion Energy Company Profile
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.
Recommended Stories
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.