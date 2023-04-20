Atb Cap Markets Comments on Vermilion Energy Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vermilion Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, April 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.50.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

VET opened at C$18.17 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$16.41 and a 52-week high of C$39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.85.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$842.69 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 48.03%.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total value of C$340,973.51. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

