Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,398,138.34 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $1,398,138.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,877,546.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, April 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,424,324.90.

On Friday, April 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $1,410,197.94.

On Monday, April 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $1,346,454.34.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.64, for a total transaction of $1,366,524.96.

On Monday, April 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $1,421,740.70.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $1,357,480.26.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $1,317,339.02.

On Friday, March 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,348,866.26.

On Thursday, March 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $1,505,554.92.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $1,532,086.04.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $5.52 on Thursday, reaching $157.25. 1,454,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,931. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.92. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $245,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $3,251,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $1,970,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Atlassian by 3.0% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 35,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.