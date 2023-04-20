Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Short Interest Update

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Atrion Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $608.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $635.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $621.41. Atrion has a 52 week low of $534.99 and a 52 week high of $719.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.47.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

Institutional Trading of Atrion

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Atrion by 3.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,976,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in Atrion during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Atrion by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Atrion by 214.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atrion by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atrion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

