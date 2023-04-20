AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AT&T also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.35-2.45 EPS.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.65. 129,693,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,993,566. The company has a market cap of $126.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 26,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.