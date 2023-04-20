AT&T (NYSE:T) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut AT&T from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of T stock opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $140.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.