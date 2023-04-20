Axie Infinity 24 Hour Volume Hits $46.29 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $954.45 million and approximately $46.29 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $8.23 or 0.00029084 BTC on exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019784 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018661 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,299.88 or 1.00024094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002325 BTC.

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,987,103 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,987,103.042393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.46115069 USD and is down -9.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $77,247,190.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

