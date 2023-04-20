Axie Infinity Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $8.41 or 0.00029138 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $976.01 million and approximately $76.89 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007852 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019688 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018287 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,872.48 or 0.99976374 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,987,103 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,987,103.042393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.32264563 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $53,938,094.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

