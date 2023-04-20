B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV) Short Interest Down 11.5% in March

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRIV remained flat at $10.16 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 107,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,530. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Principal 250 Merger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter worth $116,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Principal 250 Merger

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

