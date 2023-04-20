Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 302.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD stock opened at $73.47 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average of $70.77. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

