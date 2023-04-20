Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 89,384 Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.07% of Upwork as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 418.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 76,512 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 163,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 4,820.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 17.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 286,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork by 282.3% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 369,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Stock Down 1.6 %

UPWK stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $25.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Insider Activity at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $161.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $308,640.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 964,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $308,640.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 964,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,738 shares of company stock valued at $701,495. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPWK shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

Upwork Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

