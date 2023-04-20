Bailard Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 1,303.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,200 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.10% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,455 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,051,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,039 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,003,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,437,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 960,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,557,000. Institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 5,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $32,108.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 624,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,166.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clean Energy Fuels news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $45,339.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,523.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 5,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $32,108.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 624,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,166.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,069 shares of company stock worth $139,409. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on CLNE shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $4.29 on Thursday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Featured Stories

