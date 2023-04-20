Bailard Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $107.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.05. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.53.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

