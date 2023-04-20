Bailard Inc. Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Price Performance

Shares of BALL opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $89.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.