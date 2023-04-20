Bailard Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth $55,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 173.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 80.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,501.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $391,301.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $391,301.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 7,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $372,688.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,122.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,827 shares of company stock worth $13,226,937. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $62.16 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $63.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Further Reading

