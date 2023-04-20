Bailard Inc. Sells 4,468 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 40,315 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 128.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $87.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $452.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $101.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.