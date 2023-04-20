Bailard Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $195.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.29 and its 200-day moving average is $172.08. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The firm has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,663.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,380 shares of company stock valued at $36,420,926. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.73.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.