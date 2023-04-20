Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Short Interest Down 11.1% in March

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,650,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 16,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BKR. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,151,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,753. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average is $28.97. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

