Balancer (BAL) Market Capitalization Tops $321.10 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Balancer token can now be purchased for approximately $6.54 or 0.00022736 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Balancer has a market cap of $321.10 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Balancer Profile

Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 56,612,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,124,607 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

