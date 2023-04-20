Bam Bam Resources (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Trading Down 6.9%

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 55,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 238,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Bam Bam Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

About Bam Bam Resources

Bam Bam Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Majuba Hill project situated in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as KOPR Point Ventures Inc and changed its name to Bam Bam Resources Corp.

