Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.17, but opened at $11.76. Banc of California shares last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 37,677 shares changing hands.

The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Banc of California had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Banc of California

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BANC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 13,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $222,214.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,307.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $697.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

See Also

