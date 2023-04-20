Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. Declares Dividend of $0.38 (OTCMKTS:BNCDY)

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.3753 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th.

Banca Mediolanum Price Performance

OTCMKTS BNCDY opened at $17.60 on Thursday. Banca Mediolanum has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Banca Mediolanum to €11.40 ($12.39) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum SpA engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking, current and savings accounts, mortgages, insurance, pension, topping-up mobile phones and the payments of taxation, utility and other bills. The firm operates through the following segments: Italy-Banking, Italy-Asset Management, Italy-Insurance, Italy-Other, Spain, and Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.