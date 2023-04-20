Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (BLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BLX opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $686.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 26.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. owned about 0.98% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

(Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.