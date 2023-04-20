Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,145 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $30.10. 13,228,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,500,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $40.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.32.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

