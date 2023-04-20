Bank of America Raises JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $158.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $141.22 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,859,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,325 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654,947 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

