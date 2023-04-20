Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Posts Earnings Results

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

