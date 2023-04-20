Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.61.

NYSE:BK opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

