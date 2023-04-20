Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the March 15th total of 125,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.11. 9,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,287. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $394.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.42.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $41.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Bar Harbor Bankshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 43,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.