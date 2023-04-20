Barclays Lowers Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $42.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CFG. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.11.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.