Barclays Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $310.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $297.71.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.0 %

Microsoft stock opened at $288.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $294.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

