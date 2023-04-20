Barrick Gold Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABX. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.40.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.5 %

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$25.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 80.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.13%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Stories

