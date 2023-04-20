Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ABX. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.40.

ABX traded up C$0.05 on Thursday, reaching C$25.94. 1,440,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,776,188. The company has a market cap of C$45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.71. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$31.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.25.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

