Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 101,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,509,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSET traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.95. 54,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,150. The firm has a market cap of $133.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $24.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $121.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.20 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.